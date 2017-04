ONE AMAZING NIGHT

April 7, 2017

Saturday, April 15 ~ 7:30 p.m.

Lynn Common and St. Mary’s Church

The Lynn Catholic Collaborative of St. Mary and Sacred Heart

Offices: 8 South Common Street Lynn, MA 01902 (781) 598-4907

admin@lynncatholic.org

Reawakening, growing and celebrating our Catholic Faith together—welcoming all.

All are welcome and invited to join!

Holy Week Schedule

Palm Sunday

Palms distributed at all Masses

Saturday, April 8

4:00 p.m. Mass St. Mary

4:00 p.m. Mass Sacred Heart

Sunday, April 9

7:00 a.m. Mass Sacred Heart

10:00 a.m. Mass Sacred Heart

9:00 a.m. Mass St. Mary

11:30 a.m. Mass St. Mary

6:00 p.m. Mass St. Mary

Reconciliation/Confession

Wednesday, April 12 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart followed by Mass at 7:00 p.m.

Holy Thursday, April 13

9:00 a.m. Morning Prayer at Sacred Heart

7:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Sacred Heart

Good Friday, April 14

9:00 a.m. Morning Prayer at Sacred Heart

12:05 p.m. Stations of the Cross at St. Mary’s

7:30 p.m. Service at Sacred Heart

Holy Saturday, April 15

9:00 a.m. Morning Prayer at Sacred Heart

7:30 p.m. Easter Vigil Lynn Common and St. Mary’s

Easter Sunday, April 16

Same as the regular Sunday Schedule (below), but we will not have our 6:00 p.m. mass.

Regular Weekly Mass Schedule

St. Mary’s – 8 South Common Street Lynn

Saturdays – 4:00 p.m.

Sundays – 9:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m.,

1:30 p.m. (Haitian),

4:30 p.m. (Congolese), 6:00 p.m.

Sacred Heart – 571 Boston Street Lynn

Saturdays – 4:00 p.m.

Sundays – 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Weekdays

Monday – 8:15 a.m. Sacred Heart

Tuesday – 12:05 p.m. St. Mary’s

Wednesday – 7:00 p.m. Sacred Heart

Thursday – 12:05 p.m. St. Mary’s

Friday – 8:15 a.m. Sacred Heart

Saturday – 9:00 a.m. St. Mary’s