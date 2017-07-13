New Non-Profit Hits North Shore

July 13, 2017

Providing Financial Assistance for Better Hearing

Our sense of hearing is fundamental to participating fully in life. Hearing is what keeps us connected to those we love. Untreated hearing loss can lead to social isolation, depression and poor health. Recent research has shown that well fit hearing aids improve quality of life and may help prevent memory and cognitive decline by keeping people engaged and stimulating the hearing and language areas of the brain. Giving the gift of hearing allows individuals to participate more fully in daily life and keeps them connected to those they love.

Hearing Care is Health Care

Hearing aids are a medical necessity but are not covered by most health insurance. The mission of the North Shore Hearing Foundation is to increase access to quality hearing care and devices for people of very low income, up to 250% of the federal poverty level. The foundation works with professionals at the local Councils on Aging to identify people who need this service and help them complete the financial aid application. Professional services are donated by the staff of Atlantic Hearing Care.

How Can You Help?

Donate funds to help provide the gift of hearing* Donate gently used hearing aids Volunteer to help fund raise or to help with the clinic paperwork

Call us at 781-581-1500 Visit us at www.nshearingfoundation.com

Email us at nshearingfoundation@gmail.com *we are a 501(c )(3) charity