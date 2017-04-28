Love your color

April 28, 2017

Raina’s Hair Color Salon Studio, located at 134 Humphrey St. in Swampscott, is a boutique salon specializing in corrective and transitional hair color. Offering only the highest quality of Aveda products the experience and expertise they offer is unmatched in the area.

Located on the waterfront in Swampcott, MA, across from Mission on the Bay restaurant, the feel of Raina’s salon is light and airy. Beautiful and relaxing Rainas atmosphere can sometimes be as impressive as the treatments themselves.

Always inviting and warm, Raina’s values new clients and provides flexible appointments along with a fair price.

Please give us a call today or at your convenience at 781-593-3700. We would love to hear from you.

For further information, please visit rainashairdesign.com.