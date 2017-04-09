Homebuying seminars to be held at bank.

April 9, 2017

North Shore Bank has partnered with Coastal Homebuyer Education, Inc., to offer a series of education programs that are designed to demystify the home buying process. Typically offered on a monthly basis, these two-day programs feature topics like:

How to obtain a mortgage

Learning to work with realtors

The importance of home inspections

The role of attorneys

How to purchase insurance

Special issues for condominiums and multi-family homes

These workshops are also certified by Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA), the Massachusetts Housing Partnership (MHP) and MassHousing. This is a particularly important distinction as completion of a first time home buying education program is often required by lenders as a precondition for obtaining a mortgage.

North Shore Bank will also provide a closing cost credit of $250 to those who attend a seminar and then obtain a first-time homebuyer mortgage through the bank. Please note this offer can also be combined with our existing First-Time Homebuyer credit — bringing your savings to $750.*

To check out the schedule of upcoming workshops, or to reserve your space, CLICK HERE

*Subject to credit approval — NMLS Number. 466007