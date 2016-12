December 21, 2016

SPONSORED BY LYNN AUDITORIUM

“Get the Led Out” (America’s Led Zeppelin Band) will be at the Lynn Auditorium on January 13th.

Tickets will go fast, but you can call the Box Office Line at: 781-599-SHOW for more information today.

Lynn Memorial Auditorium, Lynn City Hall, Room 311

Tickets also are available through Ticketmaster: 1- 800- 745-3000

ticketmaster.com