FireFan: Ignite Your Sports Passion

December 21, 2016

There has NEVER been a game like FireFan.

With FireFan, you can play along LIVE while competing against sports heroes, celebrities, and friends.

You make the calls. You predict the plays. Scores. Penalties. And More.

The FireFan personality is:

FUN Anyone, any age can play

IRREVERENT A little swagger, brazen and bold

PASSIONATE No longer a spectator…an active participant

COMPETITIVE Can you beat the Pros?

HUMOROUS Serious about the game, but always with a sense of humor

EXCITING Puts you right into the action

CASUAL Play anywhere, anytime

APPROACHABLE No prep, just pick it up and play

COMMUNITY You are part of group, not in solitary confinement