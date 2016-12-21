FireFan: Ignite Your Sports Passion

December 21, 2016
There has NEVER been a game like FireFan.
With FireFan, you can play along LIVE while competing against sports heroes, celebrities, and friends.
You make the calls. You predict the plays. Scores. Penalties. And More.
The FireFan personality is:
FUN Anyone, any age can play
IRREVERENT A little swagger, brazen and bold
PASSIONATE No longer a spectator…an active participant
COMPETITIVE Can you beat the Pros?
HUMOROUS Serious about the game, but always with a sense of humor
EXCITING Puts you right into the action
CASUAL Play anywhere, anytime
APPROACHABLE No prep, just pick it up and play
COMMUNITY You are part of group, not in solitary confinement