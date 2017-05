May 4, 2017

Summer at the J Camps is the place to be this summer!

Amazing Camps for toddlers to teens!

Daily Electives Including:

Drama

Art

Soccer

Dance

Music

Outdoor adventure

Lacrosse

Tennis

Chess

Robotics

Scratch

Engineering

…and more!!!

To register, contact Ashley Corcoran at 781-476-9907

Mention this ad and receive 5% off your total registration fees.