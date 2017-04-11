Do you daydream?

April 11, 2017

Click on the video link above for more information.

For over 50 years we were known as Osborne Pharmacy and Health Care Center. While we are no longer filling prescriptions, we are still on our corner in Lynn ready to assist our customers with their home health needs. We have expanded our Medical Supply and Home Health Care product line and services in an effort to meet all your varying physical needs.

Our mission is to provide friendly, helpful, individual services and products at affordable prices. The current healthcare environment and individual choice means more people are caring for themselves in their home. Whether you are the caregiver, a family member, or the person using the equipment, our friendly and knowledgeable staff can assist you.

We offer many great services to better meet your health and wellness needs including the following:

Durable Medical Equipment

Diabetic Self Care

Incontinence Supplies

Compression Stockings

Orthopedic Products

Urological Supplies

We also set up, service, and deliver what we sell!

These products and services listed here are only a small representation of all of the items we offer. To see our full selection, visit us for personalized attention. We welcome special orders!

When it comes to home health care… “We are bigger than we look.” Give us a call today and ask for:

Kenneth V. Lufkin Jr. – Home Healthcare Manager

Joanna Pentikis – Home Healthcare Specialist

For more information visit us online at osbornemedicalsupply.com.

59 Essex St. Lynn, MA 01902

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Phone Number: 781-598-3501

Fax Number: 781-598-3552