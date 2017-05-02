Advertisement

Congratulate a graduate in print

May 2, 2017

Congratulate a student or an entire class on the day their photos appear in The Daily Item and/or La Voz.

Take a look at the schools we will be covering this year:

  • Bishop Fenwick*
  • Lynn Classical
  • Lynn English
  • Lynn Tech
  • Lynnfield High*
  • Marblehead High*
  • Malden High*
  • Malden Catholic*
  • Medford High*
  • Peabody High
  • Revere High
  • Saugus High*
  • St. John’s Prep*
  • St. Mary’s
  • Swampscott High*

* Daily Item only

We will provide expansive coverage of this year’s local high school graduations beginning on June 5 and concluding on June 17 within The Daily Item.

La Voz will feature coverage in its June 15 edition.

Say congratulations thru a business card size ad (3.38″w x 2″h) for $25.00.

Call us at 781-593-7700 and simply say, “I’d like to place a graduation ad.” Our customer service team will be happy to assist you.

Larger ads are available. For additional information call 781-593-7700 and ask for the sales department.

All photos published in the Daily Item can be purchased online by visiting Itemlive.com. Talk to our customer service team for instructions.

Peter SofronasAdvertisement, The Daily Item, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,