City of Lynn trash & recycling pickup schedule

December 27, 2016

Attention City of Lynn residents:

There will be NO DELAY of trash and recycling pickups during the weeks following the Christmas and New Year holidays. Please adhere to the regularly scheduled pickup as follows:

Blue Lids: Recycling carts will be picked up week during the week of Dec. 26 – Dec. 30, 2016.

Green Lids: Recycling carts will be picked up during the week of Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2017.

Unbagged Christmas trees & bagged leaf and yard waste will be collected the week of Jan. 9 – Jan. 13, 2017 on your scheduled trash day.