Beyond Walls Mural Festival Event Schedule

July 14, 2017

The Beyond Walls Mural Festival in Downtown Lynn is in full swing. The artists are hard at work on their walls and there is an excellent event line up throughout the week in support of their work. Click the links to see all the details and be sure to share via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. #BeyondWallsLynn

Saturday, July 15: Meet The Visiting Artists from 6-8 p.m.

Lynn Museum

590 Washington St.

This event is a talk show-style artist talk where you can learn about some of Beyond Walls’ artists.

Sunday, July 16: Artist Flow Yoga with Soul City Yoga at 10 a.m.

Heritage State Park, 154 Lynnway

(Weather Permitting)

Monday, July 17: Artists at the Brewery at 7 p.m.

Bent Water Brewing Company

180 Commercial St. #18

Wednesday, July 19: History of American Graffiti from 6-8 p.m.

Raw Art Works

37 Central Sq.

Afterwards, join Beyond Walls across the street for cocktails at the White Rose Coffeehouse, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: Beyond Walls Rocks the Block from 1-9 p.m.

Central Square/Downtown Lynn

Beyond Walls and the Downtown Lynn Cultural District invite neighbors and visitors from far and wide to join in this day-long celebration featuring art installations, live music (bands and DJs), gourmet food trucks, craft beers, artisan vendors, interactive games, activities, and more!