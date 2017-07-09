Advertisement

2017 RED ROCK PARK FREE SUMMER CONCERTS

July 9, 2017

Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach

This week’s feature:
Lexington Street
July 13

Concert is 6-8 p.m.

Admission is FREE. Bring your own chairs and blankets.

Refreshments, coffee, and Friends’ attire will be available for purchase.

A special thanks to all our 2017 sponsors:

  • Better Beaches Program
  • Christopher’s Café
  • The Daily Item
  • Eastern Bank
  • Lynn Community Development
  • Mass Cultural Council
  • MetroPCS
  • Tides Restaurant & Pub
  • Total Outdoor
  • Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lynn

Visit lynn-nahantbeach.org for a full concert schedule and a list of our sponsors.

