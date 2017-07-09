2017 RED ROCK PARK FREE SUMMER CONCERTS

July 9, 2017
Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach
This week’s feature:
Lexington Street
July 13
Concert is 6-8 p.m.
Admission is FREE. Bring your own chairs and blankets.
Refreshments, coffee, and Friends’ attire will be available for purchase.
A special thanks to all our 2017 sponsors:
- Better Beaches Program
- Christopher’s Café
- The Daily Item
- Eastern Bank
- Lynn Community Development
- Mass Cultural Council
- MetroPCS
- Tides Restaurant & Pub
- Total Outdoor
- Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lynn
Visit lynn-nahantbeach.org for a full concert schedule and a list of our sponsors.