12-24-2016: Mass. Lottery results sponsored by Perfect Dental

December 24, 2016

The winning numbers for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 are:

Numbers Game (Mid-day)

2-8-7-8

Numbers Game (Evening)

4-5-4-3

Mass Cash

18-27-30-31-32

Megabucks Doubler

04-06-10-20-36-47

Powerball

28-38-42-51-52 Power Ball 21, Power Play 2

At Perfect Dental we believe you deserve an attractive, healthy smile. We want to help you obtain your most beautiful smile by offering the best dental care in a friendly environment that focuses on you, the patient.

Perfect Dental gives you comprehensive care, in a relaxing setting for you and your family. We also provide simple and easy solutions to cover the costs of your dental care.

Visit us in Revere, Lynn, Peabody and our ten other locations in Massachusetts, or at our location in Manchester, New Hampshire.