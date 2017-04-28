Denise Villagracia, 63

April 28, 2017

MERRIMAC — Denise (Bonnevie) Villagracia, 63, of Merrimac, formerly of Saugus and Lynn, died Monday, April 24, 2017.

Born Jan. 21, 1954 in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Augustine (Levasseur) Bonnevie.

Denise was an Avon representative like her mother. She enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time with family. Denise worked as a publishing specialist for DexMedia, formerly Verizon and NYNEX for 25 years and at the Daily Evening Item newspaper for several years prior.

Denise leaves a daughter, Aimee Robinson and her husband Andy of Groveland; and two grandsons, Andrew (AJ) and Adam, who were her pride and joy. She also leaves two sisters, Paula Dresser and husband Rick of Dover, N.H., Christine Manley and husband Bob of Saugus; a brother, Richard Bonnevie and wife Shirley of Hooksett, N.H.; five wonderful nieces and five great-nieces and nephews.

Denise will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Service information: Services will be private. Memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society.