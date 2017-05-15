Charlie Gallo: Estate Planning, Elder Law, Probate

Attorney Charles N. (“Charlie”) Gallo works primarily in the areas of estate planning, elder law, and probate.

Gallo Law Office prepares both complex and simple estate plans that may include wills, trusts, health care proxies, powers of attorney, and other legal documents.

Estate planning at Gallo Law Office interfaces frequently with Medicaid law. Gallo Law Office helps clients to avoid depletion of savings or loss of a home to pay for nursing home care.

Gallo Law Office also handles probate and estate administration matters for families who have lost a loved one.

House calls are available for clients in Lynn.

For more information, please call 781-599-3706.

Gallo Law Office is located at 15 Johnson Street, Lynn, Massachusetts.